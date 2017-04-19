Former NFL Star Turned Convicted Murder Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

The sad tale of Aaron Hernandez is now over.

The former NFL star tight end who was convicted of murder has killed himself. Hernandez was found in his cell hanging by a bed sheet and was pronounced dead at a hospital early Wednesday morning according to reports. Hernandez was serving a life sentence after being found guilty in 2015 of murdering former friend Odin Lloyd in August 2013. He was recently found Not Guilty of murdering Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado outside of a Boston nightclub in 2012.

This is a tragic end to a story that was suppose to turn out different. Hernandez was a college football star at the University of Florida, catching passes from Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow. As a sophomore, he help lead the Florida Gators to a BCS College Football National Championship. After winning the John Mackey award as the best Tight End in 2010 and becoming an All-American, Hernandez was drafted by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

August 27, 2012, the Patriots signed Hernandez to a five-year contract extension, running through 2018. The $12.5 million signing bonus was the largest ever given to an NFL tight end. From there things to a turn with the murder of Lloyd in 2013.

Hernandez finished his NFL career with 175 receptions, 1,956 yards and 18 Touchdowns. He was 27 years old.

