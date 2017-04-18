Snoop Dogg To Headline Celebrity Basketball Game To Raise Money For Flint Water Crisis

Danielle Jennings

Snoop Dogg has stepped up to headline the “Hoop 4 Water” celebrity basketball game on May 20 to raise much-needed funds for the Flint water crisis.

While it may seem like many have forgotten about the lead levels in Flint, the current Trump administration included, there are those who are still out here making their voices heard and actively doing something to help residents rebuild.

Snoop Dogg is quite familiar with the Flint water crisis–several times in the last year he’s visited the city where he met with Mayor Karen Weaver to discuss issues that impacted residents.

According to MLive, the event is organized by the Morris Peterson Jr. Foundation and will feature celebrity appearances.

NBA vet and Flint, Michigan native, Morris Peterson Jr., created the first “Hoop 4 Water” event through his foundation in May 2016. Peterson hopes the event that will encourage Flint residents who continue to persevere.

SOURCE: MLive

