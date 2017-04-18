J.Cole 'What Dreams May Come' Tour - New York, NY

NEW and NOW | J Cole “Neighbors” #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

What else can be said about J Cole. He’s hands down one the best MC’s that Hip Hop has ever seen. Neighbors is a song about when his neighbors really thought he was selling drugs and they ran up in his house to find nothing. His HBO special coming soon shows live footage of the Raid and what occurred.

photos