Photo by

All the details about their split.

Bella Ramalho
Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

It’s been a bad year for Carmelo Anthony. The NBA all-star won’t see a championship ring, is facing trade talks from Knicks boss Phil Jackson and, now, might be looking at the end of his marriage to wife La La Anthony.
According to TMZ, the couple have separated after more than 13 years together. Reports say the disastrous NBA season for Melo was a big factor in the split. “The current NBA season has been extremely stressful on the marriage for several months,” a source tells the site, adding that La La has moved out of the family home into her own NYC pad, but that the parents to 10-year-old Kiyan are keeping things very amicable.

Sounds like a lot is changing in Melo’s life these days, with his future as a Knick highly uncertain. Team president Phil Jackson even said publicly in recent weeks that Melo might benefit from a “change of scenery” and might be “better off somewhere else.” Harsh.

Melo and La got engaged in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed their son in 2007.
SOURCE: TMZ
Report: Carmelo and La La Anthony Have Separated

