WTF!? Dallas Women Arrested After Seducing Kids With Candy To Go With Her To Steal At Walmart

OK. We all know kids like candy right? Well a 23 year old Caucasian women, Castle Kameron Gately, in Dallas used that to her advantage, and recruited some kids from the neighborhood (ages 5 and 6) to accompany her while she went on a stealing spree at a local Walmart.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Castle was also in possession of crystal methamphetamine at the time of her arrest. I guess that explains the motive in doing something so stupid and endangering the lives of children: drugs

The strangeness in 2017 continues. Luckily, the kids were OK and unharmed. Parents, a note of advice: watch your kids.

Source: NBCDFW