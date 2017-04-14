News & Gossip
Zamunda Revisited: ‘Coming To America’ Sequel Confirmed

Paramount is making rumors of a Coming to America sequel a reality, but is Eddie Murphy on board?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' - Show

Rumors of a Coming To America sequel have wafted around Hollywood for years, but it looks like Paramount Pictures is making it happen.

Coming To America is one of those time-tested classics that has a beloved spot in movie-night rotation. Now, fans of the original are one step closer to revisiting Zamunda. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is in the early stages of development to bring a Coming to America sequel to the big screen.

The project should be in good hands since Paramount has tapped both Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, who wrote the original, to do he script for this project. Meanwhile, Kevin Musher is set to produce.

While Eddie Murphy starred as Prince Akeem in Coming to America, there’s no word on whether he or Arsenio Hall will return for the sequel. However, we can’t imagine the project being complete without them or James Earl Jones.

