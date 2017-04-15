News & Gossip
Bruh, Could You Not?! Gilbert Arenas Rants About Dark-Skinned Women

Apparently, the notion of dark-skinned women loving themselves bothered Gilbert.

Gilbert Arenas bashed dark-skinned women–specifically Lupita Nyong’o–before delivering a half-apology.

The NBA player landed in hot water with Instagram after attacking dark-skinned women and their right to feel beautiful.

It all started when ProBlkThought, posted a message on Instagram, stating, “Dear Black Girl, You don’t have to be mixed to be beautiful.”


What could possibly be wrong with a positive message of encouragement like that? Apparently, it must have struck a nerve with Gilbert because he launched into a vicious tirade against dark-skinned women. As if anyone asked his opinion about standards of beauty for Black women.

“How black are we talking??? Not to be funny can u name a beautiful black women on the outside … not brown skin … like tyrese black,” he responsed, “top 50 most beautiful women off [sic] all time … the darkest women they have is (Keshia Knight Pulliam aka Rudy) (gab)) union) (taral hicks) (Serena Williams).”

Gilbert continued to broadcast his ignorance and targeted Lupita next. “When u say African features black then u have (#1 lupita nyong’o) and she’s cute when the lights are off second is (Ajuma nasenyana),” he wrote, adding that dark skin disgusts him. “Sorry but ewww so the black beautiful women u try to boost up is technically light skinned or brown skinned.”

Then, when he realized that he misunderstood ProBlkThought, he gave a the sorriest half-apology for what he said.

“I never say sorry for the sh*t I say but it’s my fault I read this wrong and got into my feelings,” he admitted. “I thought it was saying,if ur mixed ur not considered black and beautiful and my kids are mixed and dark skinned so I perceived it how I wanted to.”

Trying to pass around as much blame as possible without actually delivering an apology, Gilbert continued, “I erased to kinda say sorry but not say sorry becuz u can’t truly blame me for reading it wrong (I went to public school).”

Acknowledging that he did make a mistake he said he feels as though deserves “the hatred that comes.” He could have left things at that (which would have been the smart thing), he continued on with his super problematic statement, and came for Lupita again. Check out the rest of his message below.


