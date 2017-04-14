Betsy DeVos Nixes Obama’s Student Loan Protection Bill

Photo by

Betsy DeVos Nixes Obama's Student Loan Protection Bill

More extreme reversals from #45 and co.

Danielle Jennings
Sigh. The Trump administration continues to be hellbent on undoing the work Barack Obama achieved during his eight-year presidency. This time it’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at the center, as she has just eliminated a beneficial student loan protection bill for college students across the country.

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty


President Obama had enacted student loan protections to aid students who took out federal loans to attend school. As reported by The Grio, DeVos made the controversial change earlier this week, and it will go into effect immediately.

The full account of this student loan reversal states:

Toward the end of his tenure as president, Barack Obama required that the Federal Student Aid office do more to help the recipients of student loans manage their debt or even get their debt forgiven. However, those memos have been formally withdrawn by DeVos, who said that they fell short of their aims and that they were inconsistent, though there was no further explanation given as to what those inconsistencies and shortcomings were.

“We must create a student loan servicing environment that provides the highest quality customer service and increases accountability and transparency for all borrowers, while also limiting the cost to taxpayers,” DeVos said.

 

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

photos