Ty Dolla $ign Teasing New “Beach House 3” Project For His Birthday With Future And Pharrell

April 13th is a very special day for Ty Dolla $ign and he took to Instagram this morning to tease a studio collaboration with him, Future and Pharrell , we can expect on his upcoming “Beach House 3” album.
Ty didn’t give too much away in the Instagram video, seeing that it had no sound, so people will just have to stay tuned until the new album drops.
Happy Birthday Ty from 97.9 The Beat and the entire DFW Metroplex!
