Ludacris Just Made Sisqó Proud With His New Song “Vitamin D” ft. Ty Dolla $ign (NEW MUSIC)

just released his super sexual single “Vitamin D” this week featuring the hit maker. Since the track is for the ladies who need a little sexual healing in their life, what better song to sample than’s 1999 smash hit “Thong Song.”

Though it’s still in question whether or not Sisqó knew ahead of time that his most famous hit would be flipped into a brand new single, he apparently gave the track two thumbs up. “Sisqó heard the track for the first time today while rehearsing for his show in Georgia and he thought it was dope once he realized Luda was on it,” a secret source told BET. “After nearly 20 years, seems like ‘Thong Song’ is still holding its own. Can’t be mad at that.”

In this fun tongue-and-cheek track, Luda plays the “doctor” role prescribing “Vitamin D” to his female fans in need. Though the rapper-turned-actor is gearing up for the next installment of Fast & Furious, he clearly hasn’t lost his magic with the music.

Check out the new track below:

SOURCE: BET | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

