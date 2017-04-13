Tyga’s Company Reportedly Still Owes Injured Fan $235K From Old Lawsuit

Tyga can seem to stay out the news. Allegedly, Tyga’s company still hasn’t paid an injured fan her lawsuit two years later.
According to a new report from TMZ, it appears Tyga & his music company still haven’t yet paid an injured fan her $235k that she was rewarded by a judge back in 2015 from a lawsuit.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours