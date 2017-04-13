Entertainment News
Damage Control: Memphitz Apologizes For Blasting Toya Wright On Social Media

Petty King.

97.9 The Beat Staff
'About Last Night' Atlanta Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Memphitz seems to be going through a lot these days and taking it out on the wrong people.

On Tuesday, the producer took to social media to blast his ex-wife Toya Wright, saying that he doesn’t want her to use his last name anymore. He shared a cryptic post that read, “Learn from Me. Watch who you give your Love too. Everyone ain’t Wright. They just wanna look that way. #Free My Last Name. See it Quick or Die Slow. ”

In less than 24 hours, Memph went on Instagram to apologize for his shady posts:

The former couple has had a toxic relationship ever since they separated in 2015. Adding fuel to the producer’s rage, he is facing a maximum of 20 years for an armed robbery case. Toya has yet to speak out about his posts. Can you blame her?

