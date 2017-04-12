Ludacris to Host a Reboot of ‘Fear Factor’ on MTV

Move over Joe Rogan, Fear Factor is coming back for a new generation and with a new host!

Fear Factor was a popular dare and stunt game show that pitted contestants against each other in a variety of stunts for a grand prize.

MTV is reprising the show and has tapped Ludacris as both the host and executive producer of the show. Being that he came from the music world before acting came calling, Luda is said to be introducing a musical component to the game show, but no further details on that have been given.

If you remember the show, you know contestants were dared to eat various things that one wouldn’t normally include in their diet like various insects and more grossness! The reboot is said to skip out on that part of the old show, instead basing the challenges around viral YouTube videos.

Catch Luda and the first episode of the MTV show on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:00 p.m. DFW time!

