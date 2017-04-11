Say What? Weed Manicures Are The Hottest New Nail Trend

CLOSE UP AND PERSONAL 😍 #weednails #nailsbymuah #juicey #juiceyjemzby_j A post shared by JuLoni Euan (@juiceyjemzby_j) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

Marijuana can take on many forms theses days, from cupcakes to cookies to tea — but who knew that weed manicures would become a thing? To see what we’re talking about, watch the video below:

Photos of the trendy look are all over social media, grabbing the attention of stylish women and stoners alike. The pot-laced manicure has real bud sealed in with whatever topcoat you choose. Although the unorthodox style is pretty, people who aspire to rock the trend should always check if marijuana is legal in their state.

The good news is that only a small amount of pot is used in the manicure process, which means you get to keep the rest for yourself. It’s a win-win scenario! Of course, the manicure itself won’t get you high, unless you bite your nails.

Check out a how-to video of the trendy manicure above.

