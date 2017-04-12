Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Mike Epps Brought A Kangaroo Out During His Comedy Show [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Mike Epps brought out a Kangaroo while he was doing a comedy show in Detroit, and things did not go over well. He had one idea for how things were going to go with the Kangaroo entered the stage, but the Kangaroo and its handlers had an entirely different one.

After video of the awkward incident hit the web, backlash was swift, especially from animal rights activists and PETA. Mike Epps went on TMZ to make an apology. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

