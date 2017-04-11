Jesse Salazar
Kendrick Lamar Reveals Tracklist and Cover Art For “Damn”

Jesse Salazar
K Dot just revealed more info about his highly anticipated next musical venture on Twitter today. He woke up bright and early and Tweeted the cover art, tracklist and title for the project calling it simply…DAMN. There will be a total of 14 songs and by the looks of it, will be mostly him with two exceptions; Rihanna will be featured on the sixth song “Loyalty” and the group U2 will be on the eleventh song titled “XXX.”

People were under the impression April 7 would have been the drop date for the project, going by clues in the song “The Heart Part 4” he dropped on us unexpectedly recently, but that date came and went. Hopefully this official release date of April 14 won’t have to be pushed back even further!

DAMN is dropping at midnight Thursday night. See the full tracklisting below:

1. BLOOD.
2. DNA.
3. YAH.
4. ELEMENT
5. FEEL.
6. LOYALTY. FT. RIHANNA
7. PRIDE.
8. HUMBLE.
9. LUST.
10. LOVE.
11. XXX. FT. U2
12. FEAR.
13. GOD.
14. DUCKWORTH.

photos