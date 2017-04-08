Music
Snoop Dogg Inducts Tupac Into Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

97.9 The Beat Staff
32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Snoop Dogg inducted Tupac into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Cali rapper gave an emotional speech honoring his late label mate and friend. “While many of you remember him now as some kind of thugged-out superhero, Tupac knew he was only human,” said Snoop during his speech. “It’s a fact that he never shied away from—he wore it like a badge of honor.”

Snoop also called Tupac, “the greatest rapper of all time,” and said, “Pac embraced those contradictions that proved that we aren’t just a character in someone else’s comic book. To be human is to be many things.”

Dr. Dre also participated in the induction of Shakur, as part of a three-song tribute performance that included the hit, “California Love.”

Later, Alicia Keys and T.I. performed a tribute to Tupac that included “I Get Around” and “Changes.”

See the performances below:

