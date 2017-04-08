Georgia Man On Honeymoon Cruise Allegedly Plunges To Death In Bahamas

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Georgia Man On Honeymoon Cruise Allegedly Plunges To Death In Bahamas

Reco Scott, 32, was celebrating the renewal of his vows.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

A Georgia man disappeared while celebrating his honeymoon on a cruise ship that was headed to the Bahamas on Friday morning. According to the New York Daily News, Reco Scott, 32, jumped into the ocean from one of the ship’s balconies.

From the New York Daily News:

Reco Scott, a 32-year-old from suburban Atlanta, was on the Carnival cruise line’s Liberty ship northwest of the Berry Islands when he was seen jumping from a ninth deck balcony around 5 a.m., a Carnival spokesman told the Daily News in a statement.

The ship turned around after crew members learned of Scott’s plunge and initiated a search mission.

A Coast Guard ship and a helicopter joined the effort in hopes of finding the missing man, but as of early Saturday he was still nowhere to be found.

The ship resumed course on Friday afternoon, reports the outlet.

According to the New York Daily News, Scott and his wife got married in 2015 and renewed their vows the Saturday before his disappearance.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Another Woman Dies During Brazilian Butt Lift Procedure At South Florida Surgical Center

Brenda Jones Of The Jones Girls Dies At 62

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

11 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="http://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

Bahamas , Carnival , Carnival Cruise , Disappearance , Georgia , honeymoon , Reco Scott

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
J. Cole At Super Jam 2015
J.COLE ‘4 YOUR EYEZ ONLY’ HITS PLATINUM
 13 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Mel B’s Makeup Artist Says He’s Certain She…
 15 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Targeted In Federal…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
2 Chainz Got A Taste Of Butt Enhancement Surgery
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Mel B Is Trying To Stop Stephen Belafonte…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Kylie Jenner Has Two Rappers Fighting Over Her……
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Iggy Azalea Reveals The Bizarre Way She Lost…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.08.17
Tamar Braxton Reveals How Her Miscarriage Affected Her Career
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
SMH: Kodak Black Gets Hit With Another Assault Accusation
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
photos