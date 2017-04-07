Photos
What Beauty Really Means: Blogger Reminds Daughter That She’s Priceless Despite What Others Want To Say

What if a little girl told you she didn’t think she was pretty because of insensitive comments someone made towards her? What if that little girl was your daughter or someone you really loved? Well, a mother recently took some time to sit down and have a real talk with her daughter who was being teased by her schoolmates about her looks. Blogger Roz the Creator shared this recent experience she had with her daughter on her Instagram page to encourage moms everywhere that they are beautiful and their children are beautiful too.

I wanted to share this with you guys.. So yesterday I went over to my mother's after school and we started to talk about Lauren. She express that Lauren maybe having issues with other kids making fun of her because of her missing teeth. The first thing that came to mind was OH NO MY CHILD IS BEING TEASED. I was instantly hurt by it, simply because I know what it feels like to be bullied or made fun of and being her mother I knew how Lauren must've felt. But Lauren won't tell you unless you ask.. understand her tone of things or body language. So today after school before heading out for our lunch date we had a conversation. She told me a "friend" of hers made fun of her because of her teeth and used the word "ugly" towards her. Making her not want to smile. I assured her that she was beautiful regardless if she had NO TEETH there. Secondly, your friends will never make fun of you. You are beautiful and I am not just saying that because I am your mother I am telling you this because It's true. I can't tell her not to worry what other children might say about her because she's only five and she will worry. But I will continue to remind her of her beauty and make sure she tells herself that so it can help her see what I see. I can't see my child growing up like I did facing things alone. I refuse. Although this was something small every home have different values. Listen, and talk to your children. Their thoughts and feelings matter. Look at that beautiful girl smile. 🌻✨ #honestmotherhood

Roz’s daughter, Lauren was picked on at school by so called “friends” who made fun of her teeth, calling them ‘ugly.’ Roz made sure her daughter knew right away how to think and feel about herself, telling her ” I assured her that she was beautiful regardless if she had NO TEETH there. Secondly, your friends will never make fun of you. You are beautiful and I am not just saying that because I am your mother I am telling you this because it’s true.”

Roz also asserted that real friends wouldn’t say those kinds of things and vows to remind Lauren that she is truly beautiful. Hats off to you, Roz and hugs to you, Lauren!

It’s important to instill these types of self-values as early as possible. Children encounter so much on a daily basis and many times parents are not aware of what they go through. Fortunately, Lauren was able to be open with her mom and tell her what was happening with her.

Do you have a similar experience? We’d love to hear about it!

