Music
Home > Music

Watch: Drake’s DJ Khaled Impression Is Perfection

We smell a bromance...

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Drake Performs in Concert in Stockholm

Source: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA / Getty


DJ Khaled‘s next album Grateful is gearing up to be his best yet.

Khaled hilariously named his newborn son Asahd executive producer, and the social media king and his mini-me have secured tons of superstar vocals for the new project. Now, they can add Drake to their list.

The 6 God’s appearance on Grateful should come as no surprise. Khaled teased the collaboration back in March and even without his hint, we could’ve guessed Drake would slide through (seeing as they’ve linked so many times before, most recently on their hit “For Free.”)

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game One

Source: Issac Baldizon / Getty


This week on Snapchat, Khaled asked his son, “Did the Drake vocals come in yet?” Adorably enough, Drake responded with his own clip. Mimicking the star producer, Drake says into his camera “CJ, did the Khaled vocals come in yet? Chill, everything’s top secret.” See their exchange below.

Also, while you wait on their latest joint effort, check out the first single Khaled released off the forthcoming album. It’s called “Shining” and features power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z.

@asahdkhaled did the @champagnepapi vocals come in yet!!! #GRATEFUL THE ALBUM COMING !!!

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled's Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

14 photos Launch gallery

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled's Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

Continue reading The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled's Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

DJ Khaled , Drake , Grateful , new music

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Many Reasons French Montana’s Twitter Clapback Backfired
 12 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
You Won’t Believe How Much Jay Z’s New…
 20 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
This Is What Blac Chyna Did With Rob…
 21 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
‘Empire’ Star Has Been Arrested For Domestic Violence
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
1 In 5 U.S. Adults Were Infected With…
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 22 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
SMH: Kodak Black Gets Hit With Another Assault Accusation
 23 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Huh? Lord Jamar Says ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Beauty and…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
Suge Knight’s Ex-Wife Responds To Accusations That She…
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
Stephen Belafonte Responds To Mel B’s Shocking Abuse Allegations
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Is Anika Playing Lucious Or Tariq?
 1 day ago
Entertainment News 04.07.17
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
photos