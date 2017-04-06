Entertainment News
Stephen Belafonte Responds To Mel B’s Shocking Abuse Allegations

What do you think of his statement?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Stephen Belafonte is responding to his soon-to-be ex-wife Melanie “Mel B” Brown after she accused him of beating and sexually exploiting her throughout the span of their 10-year marriage. In a statement put out by his lawyers, he says the former Spice Girl’s allegations are “outrageous and unfounded.”

His lawyers tell TMZ, “It’s a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter. In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies.”

His statement goes on to say, “When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown’s own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children. When the degree to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset.”

The statement ends with a note about his children and stepchildren, according to TMZ: “Mr. Belafonte is confident that the truth will come out when he has his day in court at which time he looks forward to being reunited with his children,” and adding, “What matters most to Mr. Belafonte is the safety and well-being of his daughters and step-daughters.”

In case you missed it, you can catch up on Mel B and her estranged husband’s alleged marital issues here. The accusations were truly horrific.

photos