Suge Knight’s Ex-Wife Responds To Accusations That She Killed Tupac

See Sharitha Golden's side of the story.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Suge Knight

Suge Knight made some shocking allegations earlier this week about the death of his former artist, Tupac Shakur.

Reports surfaced that Knight revealed to his attorney that he knew who murdered the late rapper — claiming it was his former bodyguard Reggie White Jr. and ex-wife Sharitha Golden. He said they were targeting him that night, but killed Pac instead. However, Suge’s ex  is denying the accusations.

Golden says she’s heard the allegation for years. She told TMZ, “I’m so damn sick of getting 100,000 calls about this. No way in hell I would’ve murdered Tupac! For what reason? This ridiculous theory that I needed to get half of Death Row — I already had half of Death Row, America. When Tupac died, what did Death Row become after that? Zero. Nothing. A downfall.”

Sharitha isn’t the only one calling the claims erroneous. Suge’s attorney also revealed that the info purported in the documentary is untrue.

Check out what out else Sharitha Golden has to say about the accusations in the video above.

