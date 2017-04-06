[Watch] New “All Eyez On Me” Trailer Shows Some Of The Final Moments Of 2Pac’s Life

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

[Watch] New “All Eyez On Me” Trailer Shows Some Of The Final Moments Of 2Pac’s Life

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The 2Pac Biopic “All Eyes On Me” is one of the most anticipated films of 2017 is slated to hit theaters on June 16th (Tupac’s 46th birthday). It looks like this film will focus on Pac’s fight to use his voice in a positive matter, issues with the police and some of the other prices of fame (women).

In the newest trailer we get more in-depth with those issues along with the final moments of Pac’s life. This film is looking better and better after every trailer.

Related: Suge Knight Reportedly Reveals Who Killed 2Pac

Related: Tupac’s Handwritten Letter From Prison Sold For $172K

Verses To Live By: 2Pac’s 44 Greatest Verses

44 photos Launch gallery

Verses To Live By: 2Pac’s 44 Greatest Verses

Continue reading Verses To Live By: 2Pac’s 44 Greatest Verses

Verses To Live By: 2Pac’s 44 Greatest Verses

Today we remember the anniversary of <b>2Pac’s</b> death. During his short life the rapper was a prolific writer and even after his death fans have benefited from an almost unbelievable stream of “new” releases. Touching intently on systematic injustice in America and around the world, Pac became adored not just for his lack of filter, but also his outright brashness. To celebrate his birthday, check out this gallery of Pac’s 44 greatest songs and verses for a reminder of the man the world lost too soon in 1996.

2Pac

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas Enjoys An Economic Boom
Little Women: Dallas Makes Its Return To TV
 3 hours ago
Entertainment News 04.06.17
WATCH: Beyoncé Honors 9th Anniversary With ‘Die With…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.05.17
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
The Internet Went Wild Because Michelle Obama Went Natural
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 2 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.04.17
Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Star Tom Holland Defends Her…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.03.17
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 3 days ago
Entertainment News 04.03.17
photos