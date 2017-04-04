Suge Knight Reportedly Reveals Who Killed 2Pac

Global Grind

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur

1. While at a hotel with his ex-wife, Keisha Morris, the room they were in caught fire. Reportedly, "Tupac was disappointed in her and told her he couldn't trust her because she didn't stay with him to fight the fire."

2. Tupac bought Biggie Smalls his first Rolex.

3. His mom originally named him Lesane Parish Crooks.

4. Tupac's mom, Afeni Shakur, was a Black Panther, in jail on bombing charges at the time of her pregnancy with the rapper.

5. Tupac was homeless when he first moved to California, living in different shelters for approximately two years.

6. Tupac was a really big fan of actor Jim Carrey.

7. Though Tupac is known for representing the West Coast, he was actually born on the East side of Harlem.

8. Tupac once cried after talking to Maya Angelou on the set of "Poetic Justice."

9. When marrying Keisha Morris, the priest got to the part where he states "with all your worldly possessions…" Tupac interrupted, letting the priest know: "Well, Keisha can't have my pool table or my big screen TV."

10. During an altercation in 1993, Tupac shot two policemen – one in the leg and the other in the butt. Charges against the rapper were later dropped.

11. Tupac and Fredo Starr met at the premiere of "Sunset Park."

12. Mike Dyson says that during Tupac's final hours on Earth, "Vincent" by Don Maclean was played repetitively.

13. He and Jada Pinkett Smith once kissed to see if they had any chemistry – but according to Jada, "It had to be the most disgusting kiss for us both."

14. When he was a kid, his friends gave him clothes for Christmas and birthdays. They knew he was struggling with poverty.

15. Tupac spent 15 days in prison after punching "Menace II Society" director Allen Hughes in the face. He was later replaced by Lorenz Tate. Witnesses say it was more like Hughes was fighting 30 people, referring to Tupac's entourage who was allegedly jumping him.

16. Pac was required to take an HIV test before doing love scenes with Janet Jackson in "Poetic Justice."

17. When he died, he was engaged to actress Kidada Jones.

18. After he finished writing his legendary track "Dear Mama," it is said that he called Jada Pinkett and told her, "I wrote this song about our mothers and I want you to hear it."

19. Tupac got his last name from his stepfather, Mutulu Shakur.

20. While attending the Baltimore School for the Arts, he studied drama, took ballet classes, and rapped under the alias MC New York.

21. Tupac reportedly had sex with almost all of the women in his x-rated music video "How Do U Want It," then passed out from exhaustion.

Suge Knight has been in prison so long that it’s starting to make him reveal some previously undisclosed information.

One of Knight’s deepest secrets is knowing who killed Tupac Shakur. The former Death Row CEO has finally revealed that he was in fact the real target in the drive by that killed Shakur. Suge claims that his ex-wife Sharitha and former Death Row Records security chiefkilled Tupac in attempt to try to end his life.

Knight’s attorney attorney, Thaddeus Culpepper, wrote in a signed affidavit, that “Knight has known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight.” He added that Knight also had alleged details of Wright’s involvement in the Bigge Smalls murder case.

Apparently, Suge is speaking out now after hearing the “salient points” in the new documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton, which was directed by Richard Bond and Michael Douglas Carlin. Bond told the Daily Mail, “When our book came out and we were working on the movie, we gave the salient points of the book to Thaddeus Culpepper, who read them to Suge Knight. Suge’s initial response was, ‘Who the hell are these guys?””

A source added that Knight admitted to Culpepper that the theories in the movie were true. Suge was reportedly so intrigued by the film, he sent his private investigators to discover how the writers and directors found out about what happened. The documentary also claims that Suge had always been the real target of that fatal shooting. Tupac was just in the way.

Hopefully, justice one day be served for the tragic murder of the rap icon.