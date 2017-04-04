You Won’t Believe The Extreme Lip Surgery That Has Everyone Talking

After years of big lips being on trend, thanks to the Kardashian women (and women of color who are naturally blessed with plump pouters), it’s hard to believe that there are people who actually pay for lip reductions. Nonetheless, Dr. Apple Cosmetic Surgery in Thailand takes a pretty extreme approach to removing some of the volume from the lips. One photo of the intense surgery that stood out on the practice’s Instagram was of a woman whose lips were sewn together with stitches after the procedure was done.

Although Dr. Apple’s practice couldn’t be reached for comment, Dr. Melissa Doft of Doft Plastic Surgery in New York City said of the procedure, “I would call this a lip reduction. The goal is to decrease the amount of volume in the lip and to enhance lip definition. [It is painful] for the first few days and then well tolerated.” Dr. Doft advises patients to eat soft foods during this period to avoid trauma to the area, especially since the lips are very sensitive and packed with nerve endings. The recovery time following the surgery is about a week.

However, WeTV’s Dr. Miami says he would have gone about the procedure in a different way, where the incision is made on the inside of the lip so you don’t see a scar. The viral doctor, who hasn’t done a lip reduction in over a decade, said, “It’s not popular in America. I mean, lip reductions have been around for a long time, it’s just not that popular as of late because big lips are in. If anything it’s the opposite — people are like, ‘Make my lips bigger.’ Not smaller. Maybe it’s a cultural thing. Like maybe in Europe and South East Asia, people want smaller lips.”

Dr. Miami added that a procedure like this typically runs about $3,500, and there’s literally no going back, because “the scar tissue underneath will make it so you can never quite get back that fullness you had before.” But those aren’t the only kinds of lips the famous doc has worked on. He admitted that on his show, “the only lip work is labia lips, you know, on the vagina. Those lips are very popular. I worked on Sky from Black Ink Crew. So we trim [the labia]. One side can have extra skin. It gets stretched out whether by genetics or over time, so we trim it and make it look pretty.”

So ladies, is it worth it to have Frankenstein-eqsue stitches in your mouth for a week, just to reduce your lips— or nah?