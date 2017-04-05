NEW and NOW | @KoolGMiMs “Been G” #NewMusic #WeKruzin [EXPLICIT]

I really like the beat. I started bobbin my head immediately and I’m feeling his delivery. The lyrics are a bit basic, but it’s still clever in it’s construction. Check out G Mims here for more and you make your own conclusion.
https://www.youtube.com/user/GMimsMusic #Wekruzin
