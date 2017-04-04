Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain

When I complete a job I’m proud of, I usually reward myself with a nice meal or some new kicks. But Drake’s version of a treat is a bit different.

He just wrapped his very successful “Boy Meets World” world tour and currently sits on top of the charts with his latest project “More Life.” Naturally, he wanted something to show for his accomplishments and hard work, so he called up famed jeweler Ben Baller to put together a nice piece he can be proud of.

What Mr. Baller came up with is nothing short of extraordinary. The bling is of the OVO owl made of solid gold, complete with 40 carats of ice blue canary and white VVS diamonds with some pink sapphires thrown in to make the piece extra pop which is nice, of course, but he wasn’t done yet! He recruited IF & Co. Jewelers to put it all together with a pendant and chain, and the whole ensemble ONLY set him back $120k!

Job well done Drizzy! #HowBoutDAh?

http://www.tmz.com/videos/0_1wqsu3ak

