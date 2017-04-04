Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

When I complete a job I’m proud of, I usually reward myself with a nice meal or some new kicks. But Drake’s version of a treat is a bit different.

He just wrapped his very successful “Boy Meets World” world tour and currently sits on top of the charts with his latest project “More Life.” Naturally, he wanted something to show for his accomplishments and hard work, so he called up famed jeweler Ben Baller to put together a nice piece he can be proud of.

What Mr. Baller came up with is nothing short of extraordinary. The bling is of the OVO owl made of solid gold, complete with 40 carats of ice blue canary and white VVS diamonds with some pink sapphires thrown in to make the piece extra pop which is nice, of course, but he wasn’t done yet! He recruited IF & Co. Jewelers to put it all together with a pendant and chain, and the whole ensemble ONLY set him back $120k!

Job well done Drizzy! #HowBoutDAh?

http://www.tmz.com/videos/0_1wqsu3ak

baller , boy meets world , Chain , Drake , ovo

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Drake at Toronto Raptors
Drake Treats Himself with $120k OVO Chain
 28 mins ago
Here’s How Young Thug Got Cleared Of Felony…
 4 hours ago
Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting Divorced?
 5 hours ago
Here’s How The Internet Reacts When Michelle Obama…
 5 hours ago
Wait A Minute: Omarosa Postpones Her Wedding Amid…
 6 hours ago
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 7 hours ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 7 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 9: Lisa Resurfaces In Enemy Territory
 9 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 14 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 16 hours ago
Zendaya’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Co-Star Tom Holland Defends Her…
 1 day ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 1 day ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 1 day ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 1 day ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 2 days ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 3 days ago
photos