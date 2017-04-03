Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her Wedding Dress On Instagram?

Photo by

Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her Wedding Dress On Instagram?

Is the tennis legend ready to say yes to the dress?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


While on a little break from tennis due to a minor knee injury, it looks like Serena Williams is healing and looking for that perfect wedding gown for her nuptials with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

With the caption “Romantic lace. Very pretty. #inspired #fashion,” the tennis legend posted a pic of what could be her veil and the back of her dress.

Very pretty indeed. However, we want to see the whole thing!

While Williams has been very mum about her relationship with Ohanian—heck we didn’t even know  they had been dating until he announced their engagement last December—she has been sharing a little bit more with her fans as of late.

Last week, she posted a picture of the day that her boo proposed—and by the looks of it, it was pretty romantic!

There is no word yet on when the couple will officially say their “I do’s,” but Serena if you need any dress advice, let us know! We got you.

SOURCE: Instagram

