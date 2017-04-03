Wayment! Did Serena Williams Just Show Us Her Wedding Dress On Instagram?

While on a little break from tennis due to a minor knee injury , it looks likeis healing and looking for that perfect wedding gown for her nuptials with Reddit co-founder

With the caption “Romantic lace. Very pretty. #inspired #fashion,” the tennis legend posted a pic of what could be her veil and the back of her dress.

Romantic lace. Very pretty. #inspired #fashion A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

Very pretty indeed. However, we want to see the whole thing!

While Williams has been very mum about her relationship with Ohanian—heck we didn’t even know they had been dating until he announced their engagement last December—she has been sharing a little bit more with her fans as of late.

Last week, she posted a picture of the day that her boo proposed—and by the looks of it, it was pretty romantic!

#tbt to "the day" A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

There is no word yet on when the couple will officially say their “I do’s,” but Serena if you need any dress advice, let us know! We got you.

