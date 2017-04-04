News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Bikini Body

NeNe Leakes is serving easy breezy-and-unbothered beachy vibes.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty


NeNe Leakes let it all hang out on Instagram and gave everyone an eyeful!


The To Tell The Truth judge showed off her bikini body in a post writing, “Spring Break #2017 with the kiddies #lifeofnene.”

Although she decided to skip the makeup for today she did accessorize her ensemble with her brightest smile.

Next, NeNe graced the ‘Gram with another shot of herself looking regal in her royal blue, bejeweled two-piece. This time she was kind enough to let everyone know that they could purchase her breezy coverup at one of her shops.


“You can get these beautiful long fabulous cover ups at SWAGG BOUTIQUE. Will post more about it later #lifeofnene,” she wrote.

Clearly NeNe is living her best life these days and reminding us all that summer is right around the corner.

RELATED STORIES:

‘RHOA’ Cast Is Not Excited About NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak’s Potential Return

NeNe Leakes Lip-Syncing Toni Braxton At Swagg Boutique Brings Us Joy

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

Nene Leakes , Real Housewives Of Atlanta , RHOA , To Tell The Truth

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Do It For The ‘Gram: NeNe Leakes Shows Off Her Bikini Body

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Dope' In Partnership With The Los Angeles Film Festival - Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: TYGA X LIL WAYNE “ACT GHETTO”…
 2 hours ago
2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
NEW VIDEO: TRAVI$ SCOTT X KENDRICK LAMAR “GOOSEBUMPS”
 2 hours ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 9 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Wants Rasheeda To Forgive His…
 10 hours ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 23 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 1 day ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 1 day ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 2 days ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 3 days ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 3 days ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 3 days ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 4 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 4 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 4 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 4 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 4 days ago
photos