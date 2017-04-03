Florida Cops Tell Woman ‘Stop Calling 911’ Before She & Son Are Fatally Shot

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Florida Cops Tell Woman ‘Stop Calling 911’ Before She & Son Are Fatally Shot

The police are heard on video telling Latina Herring that she’s making false accusations, hours before her boyfriend allegedly went on a shooting rampage.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The Sanford Florida Police Department is on the defensive over a fatal shooting that many say could have been prevented but instead ended with two dead and four injured.

NBC News reports that Sanford police officers, who responded earlier to domestic disturbance calls between a couple, told the woman involved in the dispute to “stop calling 911,” hours before her boyfriend allegedly killed her and her son in a shooting rampage.

The news outlet said the police were called twice in the early morning hours on March 27 to calm an argument between Latina Herring, 35, and her 31-year-old boyfriend Allen Cashe. They were arguing about house and car keys.

 

After the second call, a police video shows Cashe handcuffed in a patrol car but released after the officers determined that it was not a criminal matter.

“She’s making false accusations,” one of the officers is heard says, according to NBC News. “It’s the second time she’s done it.” 

The outlet said another officer told Herring: “Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about.” 

Investigators say Cashe returned to the home hours later. He kicked in the door and fired 24 shots with an assault rifle, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Herring was shot dead in her bedroom. Her 8-year-old son, Branden, who was sleeping on a couch with his younger brother, died on March 28 from injuries he suffered in the shooting.

Four other people were injured in the shooting, including Herring’s 7-year-old son, her father and two bystanders. Authorities charged Cashe with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as possession of a weapon by a felon, among other charges.

NBC said the police have not commented on the officers’ comments caught on video. However, Police Chief Cecil E. Smith placed the blame squarely on Cashe.

“The cause of this was Mr. Cashe’s making the decision to recklessly shoot and harm these individuals,” Smith said after the shooting.

SOURCE: NBC NEWS, Orlando Sentinel

SEE ALSO:

Sarah Palin Blames Obama For Son’s Domestic Violence Woes

Louisiana Lawmaker Fights Senate Expulsion Over Domestic Violence Incidents

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

domestic violence , Florida Police , Latina Herring

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 5 hours ago
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 19 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 22 hours ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 23 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 2 days ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 3 days ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 3 days ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 3 days ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 4 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 4 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 4 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 4 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 4 days ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 4 days ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 4 days ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 4 days ago
photos