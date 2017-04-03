Music
Here’s How Much Money Bobby Shmurda Is Making Behind Bars

Free the Shmurdas.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Bobby Shmurda could be in jail for a really long time — so, he got himself a job to earn a little cash and help pass the time.

Reports say he works in the commissary of the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York, where he’s doing his bid of three to seven years. “Bobby is raking in about 10 to 25 cents a day, which is a far cry from what he was pulling in for shows during the height of his short-lived fame, before everything changed,” XXL says of the rapper’s new job.

Despite the circumstances, it’s good to see he’s making an effort to stay out of trouble. As the site goes on to explain, Bobby hasn’t exactly been the model inmate. “In other Bobby related news, the Brooklyn rapper reportedly got into a brawl with some inmates back in November, causing him to spend 30 days in isolation, with no phone or commissary privileges,” XXL reminds us in the same report. “Back in February, he pleaded guilty to trying to sneak a shank into the prison. In October, he was sentenced to one to three years for conspiracy in the fourth degree and seven years for criminal possession of a weapon, stemming from the massive arrest in December 2014,” the publication adds.

We hope to see a free and successful Bobby out and about, living his life, and putting out hits soon. Tweet us your thoughts.

