News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Woman Is Killed After Police Told Her To Stop Calling 911 On Her Boyfriend

A mishandling of a situation turns fatal.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING

Source: LAURA BUCKMAN / Getty


Tragedy hit Sanford, Florida, this past week when Latina Herring and her eight-year-old son were killed in a shooting rampage. The accused perpetrator is Herring’s boyfriend, Allen Cashe. Herring called the police hours before she was killed, but they asked her to “stop calling 911.”

Police were originally called to a Wawa store at 3:20 a.m. on March 27th and they were called 20 minutes later to a nearby home, according to WCMH-TV. Those three hours before Herring was murdered, police body-camera footage shows her arguing with Cashe over house keys. Later in the video, the police offer little support for Herring once they are called again. They say things such as, “She’s making false accusations; it’s the second time she’s done it,” as well as, “She’s been calling all night. She first said he had a gun when he didn’t.” One cop even insists they stop being called: “We’re going to handle it; just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about.”


Herring and her 8-year-old son are now dead with her 7-year-old son, her father, and two bystanders being injured. Cashe is accused of murdering them with an AK-47. Officers in the video said they thought Cashe was also calling because he feared he would do something to Herring. The details of Herring’s and Cashe’s relationship have yet to be revealed, but we’ll continued to keep you updated as more information surfaces.

 

domestic violence , Latina Herring , police

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Woman Is Killed After Police Told Her To Stop Calling 911 On Her Boyfriend

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Big Sean Talks About Being On Tour And…
 12 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show
Drake’s “More Life” No. 1 For 2nd Week…
 15 hours ago
Big Sean In Concert
Big Sean Becomes Youngest Person To Ever Receive…
 16 hours ago
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 1 day ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 2 days ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 3 days ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 3 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 3 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 3 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 3 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 3 days ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 3 days ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 4 days ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 4 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 4 days ago
photos