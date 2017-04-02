Federal Judge Rules Trump May Have Provoked Violence At Campaign Rally

NewsOne Staff

A federal judge rejected President Donald Trump’s defense against a lawsuit that claims he provoked violence against protesters at one of his rallies. According to NBC News, on Friday Judge David J. Hale denied the president’s free speech defense and ruled that the suit against Trump, his supporters and his campaign can move forward.

Hale found ample facts supporting allegations that the protesters’ injuries were a “direct and proximate result” of Trump’s actions, and noted that the Supreme Court has ruled out constitutional protections for speech that incites violence.

“It is plausible that Trump’s direction to ‘get ’em out of here’ advocated the use of force,” the judge wrote. “It was an order, an instruction, a command.”

Plaintiffs Kashiya Nwanguma, Molly Shah and Henry Brousseau allege that they were physically attacked by several members of the audience, including Matthew Heimbach, Alvin Bamberger and an unnamed defendant they have yet to be able to identify.

The judge also decided not to dismiss the allegations that Nwanguma, a Black woman, was taunted with racial and sexist slurs during the event, reports the outlet.

According to NBC News, defense lawyers argue that their clients can’t be held accountable because the protesters should have been aware of the risk they were taking by demonstrating at the rally.

