News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged

Check out Roberta Moradfar's beautiful ring!

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Martin Lawrence and his girlfriend Roberta Moradfar are going to be jumping the broom!

The iconic comedian and actor proposed to Moradfar on March 31—and naturally she said yes.

Moradfar, an aesthetics nurse practitioner, posted the special news on Instagram: “And I said “YES!” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️3.31.2017 marks a huge milestone in my life #Fiance #TrueLove #LoveofmyLife #MyForever #FutureWife #M❤️R#ILoveHim #IconicJewels.”

Check out that beautiful ring! It’s a square cut stone with encrusted diamonds in the band that spells out “M *heart* R.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

SOURCE: Instagram

RELATED NEWS:

Baby Bumpin’! Beyoncé Is Flawless In Purple

Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Flowery Co-ed Baby Shower Gave Us All The Feels

Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo Nida For Divorce Disruption

celebrity engagements , Martin Lawrence

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Is Engaged

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chance The Rapper Makes Another Monster $2.2M Donation…
 19 hours ago
Tinashe
TINASHE “FLAME” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 2 days ago
Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against…
 2 days ago
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar’s Video Humble! See Why This…
 2 days ago
Laugh To Keep From Crying? Michael Blackson’s Sex…
 3 days ago
The Kurse: Are Fans Trying To Stop Khloé…
 3 days ago
Are Blac Chyna’s Children Already Headed To Reality Television?
 3 days ago
T.I. Finally Speaks On Divorce And Paying Tiny Alimony
 3 days ago
Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Lil Dicky’s Tweet And…
 3 days ago
Guess Which Character Beyoncé Is In Talks To…
 3 days ago
Name That Celebrity With The Aries Star Sign Graphic
Famous Aries: Name That Celebrity With The Aries…
 3 days ago
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown’s Work On “Black-ish” Praised By Anthony Anderson
 3 days ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The…
 3 days ago
CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform…
 4 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 4 days ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 4 days ago
photos