Kenya Moore Gets A Temporary Restraining Order Against Matt Jordan

97.9 The Beat Staff
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore‘s volatile relationship with ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan has reached a breaking point.

Kenya Moore was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, as confirmed to Us Weekly. Jordan has allegedly been harrasing Kenya, calling her “up to 30 times a day between September and February, even after blocking his number,” according to court documents. It’s reported that he’s even made serious threats, threatening to give the reality star “what she deserves.”

The Bravo TV blog to opened up about how it felt to watch her toxic relationship with Jordan play out during a recent episode.

“That scene happened nearly six months ago,” she said. “It’s painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed. I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible.”

She continued, “If a man is capable of damaging your property, calling you out of your name, threatening you, tells you that you will die unhappy and alone — but in the same breath begs you to stay with him — RUN. I pray that other women take away that reprehensible behavior from a man is never acceptable. There is no excuse for abuse.”

Kenya isn’t the only one who has beef with the personal trainer. Just a week ago, Jordan got into a scuffle with RHOA star Peter Thomas during a radio interview that took place at Peter’s restaurant in Charlotte. Rumor has it that the fight was reportedly broken up and Matt left the scene refusing to sign the radio station’s release to publish the video of the altercation.

Matt is also said to have been missing from the RHOA because of his ongoing issues with Kenya. Hopefully these two can move on peacefully and safely.

