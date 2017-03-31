Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Craig Robinson On Surviving “3 Chickens” & Other Crazy Stand-Up Competitions [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Comedian and Rickey Smiley‘s longtime friend Craig Robinson came through to visit the morning show studio! He talks about his comedy bit in which he sings with his keyboard, and the album he is recording with his band, “The Nasty Delicious.” He also talks about some of his upcoming projects, and working with what Headkrack calls the whole “Judd Apatow crew,” on “Sausage Party” and other films.

Craig talks about touring with his band in Australia, and where he got his comedy career started. He recalls some of the crazy stand-up hurdles he has had to conquer, including getting chickens thrown at him during a set. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos