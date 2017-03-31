Music Videos
NEW VIDEO: MIKE WILL MADE-IT X BIG SEAN "ON THE COME UP"

djkayotik979
Big Sean Album Release Party At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas

Mike Will and Big Sean collab to let everyone know….Don’t Come To LA

Things get heated in the City of Angels for Mike WiLL Made-It and Big Sean’s new visual. In the symbolic clip, the pair are riding through the hood before a police shooting of an innocent man gets handled. Off that Ransom 2.

big sean , Mike Will Made It

photos