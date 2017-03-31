NEW VIDEO: MIKE WILL MADE-IT X BIG SEAN “ON THE COME UP”

Mike Will and Big Sean collab to let everyone know….Don’t Come To LA
Things get heated in the City of Angels for Mike WiLL Made-It and Big Sean’s new visual. In the symbolic clip, the pair are riding through the hood before a police shooting of an innocent man gets handled. Off that Ransom 2.
