Why Black Tony Called From Inside His Girlfriend’s Closet [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Black Tony didn’t show up for work yet again, and this time it was because he was spying on his girlfriend from her closet. He is so convinced that she is cheating on him with his friend Pancake, that he needed to catch her in the act.

Check out this exclusive video for more in this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

