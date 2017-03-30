[Music Video] “Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

Last week the Compton emcee, Kendrick Lamar, dropped off “The Heart Part 4.” In that song he hinted the release of his upcoming album to be April 7th. In addition, today he dropped off visuals to a new song titled “Humble.” We will continue to see the rollout of Kendrick Lamar material as we anticipate another great album coming next week!

