WATCH: Angela Rye Shuts Down Joe Walsh With ‘I’m Not Talking To Bigots’

Democratic consultant and political commentator Angela Rye let loose about her thoughts on former Rep. Joe Walsh doubling down on his claim that the bar was lowered for Barack Obama because of his Blackness by calling him a "bigot" during a CNN segment this week.

On “CNN Tonight” Monday evening, during a conversation about the standards for President Donald Trump, Rye commented that President Barack Obama “had to be the next best thing to Jesus.”

After watching Rye’s remarks, Walsh used his Twitter account to offer a very different view. “We LOWERED the bar for Obama,” Walsh, now a conservative radio talk show host, tweeted. “He was held to a lower standard cuz he was black.”

It was a position Rye took issue with — as she explained to Baldwin and her viewers. “You all decided to give Joe Walsh a platform today, I’m not giving him the time of day,” she said. “I’m not interested in trying to convince and change the mind of a bigot, someone who will openly troll me and say things that are offensive, that he knows are not true.”

Walsh tried to response to Rye — who also touched on the frustration that Blacks feels when others falsely promote inferiority stereotypes — but the former congressman was unable to issue a rebuttal.

