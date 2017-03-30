News & Gossip
Oop! Tiny’s Mom Comes For Tamar Braxton

What can you say when your homegirl's mom has some shade for you?

Tamar Braxton caught some major shade from Tiny Harris‘ mama on Instagram.

It looks like Tamar might be ready for another baby because the “Love And War” siren hit up her social media to say she wants a daughter.

🙏🏾 I wish I had a baby girl😔

But amongst the supportive replies was a jab from Dianne Cottle Pope, who said Tamar‘s been slacking on her God Mother duties with Tiny‘s new baby, Heiress Harris.

Dianne commented, “Why don’t you claim your god daughter Heiress. Just because you don’t talk to her Mom.”

What Snapchat filter best goes with awkward?

While Tamar has never been one to back down from a read, she has yet to say anything to Dianne about this.

Of course anyone who has been paying attention can’t help but notice that Tiny and Tamar aren’t as close as they once were.

Supposedly, things went south for them after Tamar‘s exit from The Real. Tamar had a problem with Tiny promoting Monica‘s and Toya Wright‘s appearances on the show.

