Fetty Wap Still Hasn’t Learned His Lesson After Being Robbed

The rapper is seen decorated in expensive gear.

Fetty Wap Listening Party

It seems Fetty Wap is still flossing his jewelry, even after his much publicized robbery.

TMZ caught up with the rapper on Tuesday night in WeHo when he was headed to a hosting gig at Bootsy Bellows. Walking with his huge entourage, Fetty Wap sported gold chains and even flashed the TMZ reporter a stack of cash. When the reporter asked if he’ll be toning down the amount of gold he wears, Fetty Wap responded, “It look like it,” while flashing the pieces around his neck.

The “Trap Queen” rapper continues to flaunt, despite a robbery he experienced Sunday that resulted in a shootout. Raheem Thomas was arrested as the main suspect in the incident, however, Fetty Wap refuses to cooperate with police for an investigation. It appears he’s more concerned with other things, like making more money. You can watch his flossing video below.

photos