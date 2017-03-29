News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mega Preacher Jamal Bryant’s Baby Mother Wants Him In Jail

It's a messy tale.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Occupy The Dream Protest - Washington, DC

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty


Baltimore mega preacher, Jamal Bryant is getting called out by a woman he had a child with, LaToya Odom. According to Odom, Bryant has ignored a court order regarding child support and now she wants the pastor jailed.

Odom initially sued Bryant back in 2016, demanding he make child support payments for their son, John Karston Bryant, who was born in 2015. She also fought for custody of baby John. Bryant argued that he initially made child support payments. However, according to him, Odom’s continued harassment made him cease the payments and he believed a judge could mediate the situation better. Bryant and Odom reached a settlement last November with Odom gaining primary physical custody of her son, while Bryant received visitation. The child support amount would not be disclosed, however Bryant had to cover Odom’s $13,500 legal bill.

Now, according to theJasmineBRAND.com, Odom has accused Bryant of not providing her with his address for their son’s medical card and Bryant is supposedly “late time to time” on his child support payments. Odom is calling for a revised court order so Bryant can make payments on time. She also wants the 45-year-old preacher sent to jail for contempt until he purges himself of said contempt.

This is messy. We’ll keep you updated as more legal news surfaces.

Church , jamal bryant , preacher

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mega Preacher Jamal Bryant’s Baby Mother Wants Him In Jail

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
106 & Party
Migos Talk About “Bad & Boujee”, Dabbing, Sports,…
 3 hours ago
‘Empire’ Recap: Tariq’s New Plan Is To Go…
 9 hours ago
Larry Rhem: BET’s The Quad Bryce Richardson Talks…
 18 hours ago
Celebrities Attend The New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks - March 6, 2011
Watch Gucci Mane & Nicki Minaj’s “Make Love” Video
 20 hours ago
Blac Chyna Goes On Snapchat Rant, Reignites Feud…
 23 hours ago
Balmain : Aftershow Party - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall Winter 2017/2018
Nicki Minaj Signs Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina
 1 day ago
Alternative Fact: Feminists Should Support Tomi Lahren
 2 days ago
Master P Biopic Is In The Works With…
 2 days ago
Cam’Ron Exposes The Real Reason Why Mase Became…
 2 days ago
Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A…
 2 days ago
Wendy Williams Accused Of Being Transphobic, Faces Backlash…
 2 days ago
Did Disney Make A Mistake By Not Paying…
 2 days ago
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 8: Jimmy Faces Blame And Curtis…
 2 days ago
Kirk Frost’s Alleged Baby Mama Says This Is…
 2 days ago
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 2 days ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 2 days ago
photos