Did Nia Long Respond To Rumors Of A Feud With Taraji P. Henson?

The actress shared a cryptic message on Instagram.

BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals

Nia Long has kept a pretty low-pro since rumors began to spread that the actress has been having issues getting along with the cast and crew of Empire, especially the show’s star, Taraji P. Henson.

But judging by her Instagram, it appears that Miss Long may be sending a subliminal message about the diva rumors. On Monday, she posted a photo that simply read, “Time discovers truth.” The message comes just after reports surfaced that the hair and makeup team on the set of the hit FOX series have filed a complaint with the show’s higher ups. One source revealed that Nia’s behavior was so diva-fied that she also threatened to sue the show over an improper goodbye.

However, a rep for the veteran actress says “We stand by our comments this morning that Nia has always, and continues to be, a consummate professional on set. We are not aware of any complaint, suit or case against her from anyone involved in the show, and we find the timing of all of these stories to be very suspicious, given that the series returns tonight.”

Besides the suspicious IG post, Nia has yet to comment on the allegations. Catch her and Taraji in action on Empire, this Wednesday at 9pm on FOX.

