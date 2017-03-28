Entertainment News
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio

djkayotik979
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is launching Young Money Radio.

Following in similar footsteps as artists like DrakeDJ KhaledFrank Ocean & Travis Scott, Lil Wayne is launching a new Young Money Radio, but rather than partnering up with Apple Music like all those artists have, he’s gone ahead & inked a deal with Dash Radio. 

He made the announcement last night, the first episode of Young Money Radio will air Today at 5 PM EST, and will debut Dallas Native Hoody Baby’s new mixtape Kitchen 24 (Slangin’ Off Key).

 
photos