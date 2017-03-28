Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio

Lil Wayne is launching Young Money Radio.
Following in similar footsteps as artists like Drake, DJ Khaled, Frank Ocean & Travis Scott, Lil Wayne is launching a new Young Money Radio, but rather than partnering up with Apple Music like all those artists have, he’s gone ahead & inked a deal with Dash Radio.
He made the announcement last night, the first episode of Young Money Radio will air Today at 5 PM EST, and will debut Dallas Native Hoody Baby’s new mixtape Kitchen 24 (Slangin’ Off Key).
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours