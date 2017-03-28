News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long

Insiders insist that Nia Long wasn't trying to stir up any trouble in the Lyon's Den with Taraji P. Henson.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

'The Best Man Holiday' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


There’s word that the alleged beef between Taraji P. Henson and Nia Long on the set of Empire might be completely made up.

The rumor mill went nuts when reports that the drama of Empire spilled into real life when Taraji and Nia were facing off on the set. According to TMZ.com last week, Nia was incredibly rude to the show’s crew while filming her appearance. It got so bad that Taraji allegedly had to step in a stand up for her people.

However, a source close to production and both of the ladies has told HipHollywood.com that “Nia was just fine,” adding that she and Taraji are only “adversaries on the screen and that’s it.”

The insider was baffled by gossip about their alleged on-set friction. Questioning the motivation behind stirring up such a scandal, the source stated, “I don’t know why somebody would do this, or what they have to gain.”

As for reports that she was rude to her co-stars, Nia hasn’t said anything. However, her camp did release a statement denying any diva behavior.

“We stand by our comments this morning that Nia has always, and continues to be, a consummate professional on set,” he reps asserted.

“In respect to her working relationships with the cast,” they continued, “she came onto this project, in the first place, because of her long-standing friendship and professional relationship with Terrence Howard.”

RELATED STORIES:

Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character: ‘I Could Not Do This Forever, Cookie Wears Me Out’

Nia Long Set For Juicy Recurring Role On ‘Empire’

‘Empire’ Recap: Lucious Might Need Security For Cookie

Empire , Nia Long , Taraji P Henson

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading No Drama On The ‘Empire’ Set Between Taraji P. Henson & Nia Long

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Young Money Radio
 21 mins ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 6 hours ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Yung Joc Might Be The Father…
 7 hours ago
B.o.B Talks New Album, Going Indie, Breakup With…
 13 hours ago
Chris Brown In Concert - Wantagh, NY
Social Media Helped Police Find Suspect in Fetty…
 16 hours ago
Samira Wiley & Lauren Morelli Say ‘I Do’…
 16 hours ago
August Alsina Threatens To Beat Trey Songz’s ‘Goofy Ass’
 18 hours ago
T.I.’s Rumored Mistress Rips Into Tiny
 19 hours ago
Sad News: The Cancer-Stricken Teen Who FaceTimed Beyoncé…
 19 hours ago
Kenya Moore’s Ex Has A Warrant Out For…
 20 hours ago
Tomi Lahren Is Fired For ‘Insulting Conservatives’
 21 hours ago
Does Nia Have A Long History Of Being Difficult?
 22 hours ago
Breaking: Fetty Wap Robbed In New Jersey And…
 22 hours ago
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center
DRAKE ‘MORE LIFE’ TOPS THE CHARTS
 1 day ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Shady Phaedra Helps Kandi’s Former Employee…
 1 day ago
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks in the home opener
Wale Taps Dallas Native On Twitter For New…
 2 days ago
photos