Kenya Moore’s Ex Has A Warrant Out For His Arrest After Fighting With Peter Thomas

Matt Jordan may be facing jail time after his altercation with Peter Thomas.

All About The Tea reports that there’s a warrant out for now Jordan’s arrest after Peter threatened to file charges. As you may recall the Real Housewives of Atlanta men got into a brawl at a North Carolina radio station and rumors surfaced that Matt went into “self-defense mode” and punched and stomped Peter after Peter reportedly pulled out a gun.

Matt’s latest warrant is just one of many. He also has two other warrants pending, both from that time he allegedly assaulted Kenya Moore’s limo driver. Luckily for Kenya, she broke up with the personal trainer on Sunday night’s episode of RHOA.

Judging by Kenya and Matt’s tumultuous relationship, ain’t no telling how long this split will last.