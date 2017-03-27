Soccer Player Mistakenly Thanks Wife And Girlfriend In Interview [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Soccer Player Mistakenly Thanks Wife And Girlfriend In Interview

97.9 The Beat Staff
Ghanian soccer player Mohammed Anas was speaking to the press after receiving an accolade called the “Man of the Match.” In the post-match interview, he thanked his wife and his girlfriend on live television. He fumbled and corrected himself… but it still looks like the truth is out, despite all of the interviews he has done since to try to clear things up.

The morning show crew laughs about the incident and Da Brat drew up a clear picture of how his wife should have confronted him when he got home that night after the interview. Click on the audio player to hear more of this hilarious clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos