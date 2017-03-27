How “Empire” Disrespected A Veteran Rap Artist [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
“Empire” came back with a bang last week, serving up no shortage of its signature juicy material for fans. The hit show also served up some guest appearances from Remy Ma– and rapper Sticky Fingaz, who has been in the game just as long.

But after the two did a joint performance, only one of them got the shout out, while the other remained nameless. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos