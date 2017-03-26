Jumping The Broom! Samira Wiley Weds Girlfriend Lauren Morelli

One of our favorites on the hit Netflix show OITNB has recently gotten married!and her financesaid their “I do’s” on Saturday in Palm Springs, California.

According to Martha Stewart Weddings, their wedding was a colorful, confetti-themed celebration, which came about due to the couple’s love for Funfetti cake. Wiley’s parents officiated over the ceremony—with a recession up the aisle to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”—and the newlyweds made a grand entrance into their reception playing Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

Most important, their wedding fashions were EVERYTHING!

Both women wore custom Christian Siriano ensembles, with Wiley rocking an off-the shoulder-white gown and Morelli a white jumpsuit with a cascading cape:

Just stunning!

As we previously reported, Wiley and Morelli met on the set of OITNB where Morelli is a staff writer. In 2014, Morelli came out as a lesbian publicly citing that writing the same-sex love scenes for the show helped her realize that she was attracted to women. Soon after, she divorced her husband and began dating Wiley; the two got engaged last year.

Yes. A post shared by Samira Wiley (@whododatlikedat) on Oct 4, 2016 at 9:08am PDT

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

